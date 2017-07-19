Crest Ventures' 35th Annual General Meeting held on August 11, 2017

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Para A of Schedule III to the said regulations, it is informed that the Thirty Fifth (35th) Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, August 11, 2017 at MVIRDC, World Trade Centre, Centre – 1, First Floor, Centrum Hall, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai – 400 005 at 12:00 noon.Source : BSE