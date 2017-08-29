Crescent Leasing: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir/MadamThe Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 26th August, 2017 at 12:30PM has discussed and decides the following:1. The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 229 A J C Bose Road, Unit 9C, Kolkata-700020 at 11:30am.2. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 16th September, 2017 to 23rd September, 2017 (both the days inclusive).3. The Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved the Notice of the 33rd Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2016-17.This is for your information and record please.Source : BSE