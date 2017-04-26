Apr 25, 2017 10:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crescent Leasin's board meeting on May 05, 2017.
This is to inform you that the board meeting on 5th May 2017 to consider Audited Financial Results and Closure of Trading Window from 28th April 2017 to 8th May 2017 under SEBI Insider Trading Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting on 5th May 2017 to consider Audited Financial Results and Closure of Trading Window from 28th April 2017 to 8th May 2017 under SEBI Insider Trading Regulations, 2015Source : BSE