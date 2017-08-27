App
Aug 23, 2017 11:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crescent Leasin's board meeting held on August 26, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 26th August, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider the following agendas.

1. To finalize the date, venue and time for convening 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company.

2. To finalize the dates of Book Closure for the purpose of the forthcoming 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

3. To consider, adopt and approve the Notice of the 33rd Annual General Meeting for the year 2016-17.

4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.
