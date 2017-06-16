Crescent Leasin's board meeting on June 22, 2017

This is to inform you that, meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 22nd June, 2017 (Thursday) to consider the following matters:1. Change of Registered Office of the Company;2. Appointment of Mr. Gurusankar Das as Additional Director in place of Ramesh Kumar Saraswat.3. Appointment of Ms. Mousumi Rani Mandol as Additional Director.4. Change of Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company.5. Any other matter as the board may deem fit.This is for your information and record please.Source : BSE