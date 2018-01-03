App
Jan 03, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Credit Analysis and Research to consider Q3 results & interim dividend on Jan 30, 2018

CARE Ratings Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 30, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017 (Q3) and the declaration of Interim Dividend, if any for the financial year 2017-18.

 
 
Further to the Company's intimation to the Stock Exchange vide its letter dated December 22, 2017 for closure of trading window, the trading window for dealing in the securities of CARE which was closed on January 01, 2018 will be opened on February 02, 2018 for dealing in the shares of CARE as per the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations), 2015.Source : BSE
