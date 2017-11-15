App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 13, 2017 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Creative Eye - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their Meeting held today i.e. Monday,13th November,2017 commence at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 2.45 p.m. . inter-alia considered and approved the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their Meeting held today i.e. Monday,13th November,2017 commence at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 2.45 p.m. . inter-alia considered and approved the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

Please find enclosed herewith the following:

1 Approved Unaudited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the company for the quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 20l7.

2 Limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.

Kindly take the same on your record, and acknowledge the receipt of the same.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.