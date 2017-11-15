Creative Eye - Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their Meeting held today i.e. Monday,13th November,2017 commence at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 2.45 p.m. . inter-alia considered and approved the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Please find enclosed herewith the following:1 Approved Unaudited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the company for the quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 20l7.2 Limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.Kindly take the same on your record, and acknowledge the receipt of the same.Source : BSE