CRB Share Custo's board meeting on May 27, 2017

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017 at its Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia consider the following business as under:- 1. To consider and approve Audited financial results for the 04th quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. 2. To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chairman.Source : BSE