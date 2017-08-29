Aug 28, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crazy Infotech's board meeting on September 2, 2017
We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held
on 2nd September 2017 to consider and decide the following agenda
1. To fix the Date, Time and Venue to convene the Annual General meeting of the Company & the draft Notice calling the AGM.
2. To announce the Book Closure Dates.
3. Any other Agenda with the permission of the chair.
