Apr 26, 2017 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crazy Infotech's board meeting on May 04, 2017
We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Directors of the Company will be held on 04-05-2017 at the registered office of the Company at 9.00 AM for the following Agenda. 1.To discuss about Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Year Ended March 31, 2017. 2.Any other Agenda with the permission of the chair.Source : BSE