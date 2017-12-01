Cravatex: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 30.11.2017 have approved the standalone Unaudited Financial Results (Ind-AS Compliant) of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Cravatex is in the Trading sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 118.23 crore.

The company management includes Rajesh Batra - Chairman & Managing Director, N R Mahalingam - Director, H K Vakharia - Director, S D Israni - Director, Nabankur Gupta - Director, Rajiv Batra - Director, N Santhanam - Director, Pheroza Jimmy Bilimoria - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 509472.

Its Registered office is at Sahas, 4th Floor, 414/2, Veer Savarkar Marg,,Prabhadevi, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400025.

Their Registrars are Sharepro Services (India) Pvt.Ltd.Source : BSE