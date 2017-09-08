Sep 08, 2017 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cravatex: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 08.09.2017 have approved the standalone Unaudited Financial Results (Ind-AS Compliant) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
