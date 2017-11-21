Cravatex's board meeting on November 30,2017

A Meeting of the Board of Directors of Cravatex Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 30,2017 to, inter-alia, consider the stand alone Un-audited Financial Results (Ind-AS Compliant) of the Company for the quarter ended September 30,2017.The trading window in respect of the Company's securities will remain closed for specified persons and their dependants with effect from November 22,2017 and they shall not deal in securities of the Company till the opening of the trading window which shall be 48 hours after the results are made public.Source : BSE