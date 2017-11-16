App
Announcements
Nov 15, 2017 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cranex: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. November 14, 2017.

 
 
We hereby inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. November 14, 2017, the Board of Directors have approved the following:

i) Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half year and Second Quarter ended September 30, 2017.

ii) As per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders ('the Code') adopted by the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for trading in the securities of the Company would remain closed from 06th November, 2017, to 16th November, 2017, (both days inclusive) for the Insiders covered under the Code.

A copy of Un-audited Financial Result for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 is enclosed herewith for your perusal.
Source : BSE
