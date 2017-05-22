May 22, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cranes Software's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2017, at Bangalore to inter-alia, consider among other items, taking on record and approval of the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.
