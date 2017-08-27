App
Aug 24, 2017 08:07 PM IST

Cranes Software's AGM held on September 28, 2017

The Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday September 28, 2017 at 10:30 AM.

Sub: AGM related Information
Ref: CRANESSOFT – EQ

We wish to inform you the following:

The Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 28th September, 2017 at 10:30 AM, at Bangalore.
Please take notice that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books, will remain closed from 23rd September, 2017 to 28th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose.
Drafts of Notice for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Members of the Company and Directors' Report were considered and Mr Asif Khader, MD was authorized to finalize these documents.
The present auditors M/s. S Janardhan & Co, retire by rotation, in terms of section 139(2), on completion of their term of office and the new firm M/s. Sethia Prabhad Hegde & Co, is hereby proposed to be appointed, in place of the retiring auditors.

We request you to kindly take note of the same and acknowledge receipt.
Source : BSE

