May 24, 2017 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cox & Kings' board meeting rescheduled on May 29, 2017
The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on 26thy May, 2017 to consider and to take on record the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend final dividend (if any) has been re-scheduled and will now be held on Monday 29th May, 2017
