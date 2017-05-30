May 30, 2017 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cox & Kings recommends dividend
Cox & Kings Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, has considered and recommended a dividend of Re. 1/- per shares (i.e. 20% on face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up) for the financial year 2016-17 subject to the approval of the shareholders.Source : BSE