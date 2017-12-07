App
Dec 06, 2017 11:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays' board meeting held on December 13, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Board meeting of Company to be held on December 13' 2017.

 
 
Board meeting to be held on 13th Dec' 2017

Country Club is in the Hotels sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 238.33 crore.

The company management includes Y Rajeev Reddy - Chairman & Managing Director, Y Siddharth Reddy - Vice Chairman & Jt Manag. Dir., Y Varun Reddy - Vice Chairman & Jt Manag. Dir., D Krishna Kumar Raju - Vice Chairman & Director, Y Manjula Reddy - Director, D Venkata Ratna Kishore - Director, K Satyanarayana Raju - Director, Indukuri Venkata Subba Raju - Director, Y Subba Rao - Director, Venkateswara Dontireddy Reddy - Director.

Source : BSE
