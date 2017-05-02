Cosmo Ferrites' board meeting on May 10, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly note that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 10th day of May, 2017 at New Delhi, inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. For abovementioned purpose the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company would be closed w.e.f 3rd day of May, 2017 to 12th day of May, 2017 (both days inclusive) pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. You are requested to take note of the same on your records.Source : BSE