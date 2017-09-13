Cosboard Industries: Outcome of committee meeting

This is to inform you that Right Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, 13th September, 2017 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following:- Approved and adopted the Draft Letter of offer for submitting with Securities and Exchange Board of India and BSE Limited with respect of issue of 1 (one) Equity share for every 1 (one) Equity share having face value of Rs. 10 each on right Basis to the Existing shareholders of the Company .- Authorized Compliance officer of the Company for making public announcement in the newspaper with respect of filing the Draft Letter of offer with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and BSE Limited.Kindly update the same on your records.Source : BSE