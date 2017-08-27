Aug 26, 2017 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cosboard Industries' board meeting on August 30, 2017
Cosboard Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve, raising of funds through Issuance of equity shares on right Basis (Right Offer) and to decide other consequential matters.
Cosboard Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve, raising of funds through Issuance of equity shares on right Basis (Right Offer) and to decide other consequential matters.Source : BSE