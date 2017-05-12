May 12, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Corporation Bank's board meeting on May 20, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on 20th May 2017, inter alia : 1.To consider amongst others, the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter / year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2.To recommend Dividend for FY2016-17, if any. 3.To consider raising of capital.Source : BSE