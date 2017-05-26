May 26, 2017 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coral Labs recommends dividend
Coral Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Dividend @ 50% i.e. Rs. 5/- per equity share of face value Rs. 10/- each for the year 2016-17, Subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company on ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE