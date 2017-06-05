Jun 05, 2017 10:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coral India Fin: Outcome of board meeting
Approval of Sub Division of shares to the face value of Rs. 2/- per Equity Share from the existing face value of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share subject to Shareholders Approval and Reconstitution of Board and Changes in Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.
