you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 05, 2017 10:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coral India Fin: Outcome of board meeting

Approval of Sub Division of shares to the face value of Rs. 2/- per Equity Share from the existing face value of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share subject to Shareholders Approval and Reconstitution of Board and Changes in Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

Approval of Sub Division of shares to the face value of Rs. 2/- per Equity Share from the existing face value of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share subject to Shareholders Approval and Reconstitution of Board and Changes in Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.Source : BSE

