May 23, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coral India Finance: Outcome of board meeting

OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 23rd May, 2017 at Registered Office of Company at Dalamal House 4th Floor J B Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021 at 03.00 P.M In this connection, we wish to inform you that the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 along with Audit Report have been considered and adopted by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017 as per the notice. Further the Board also proposed Dividend @ 10% i.e. Re. 1/- per Equity Share for F.Y. 2016-17. The Meeting commenced at 03.05 p.m. and was concluded by 03.50 p.m. on the same day.Source : BSE

