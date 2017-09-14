App
Sep 14, 2017 01:29 PM IST

Coral India: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to Regulation 30 vide SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with PART A and Schedule III, please find enclosed outcome of the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 11.00 a.m at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Dalamal House, J. B. Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 for your record.Source : BSE
