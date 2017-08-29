App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 29, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Control Print: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. August 29, 2017 has inter-alia considered and approved the following:

1)Raising funds by way of issue of Equity Shares/ Global Depository Receipts/ American Depository Receipts/ Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and/or such other securities.

2)Change in designation of Mr. Shiva Kabra from Whole-time Director

Control Print: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. August 29, 2017 has inter-alia considered and approved the following:

1)Raising funds by way of issue of Equity Shares/ Global Depository Receipts/ American Depository Receipts/ Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and/or such other securities.

2)Change in designation of Mr. Shiva Kabra from Whole-time Director to Joint Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. August 30, 2017.

3)To conduct Postal Ballot for obtaining the authority/approval of members of the Company for aforesaid purposes.

The Board has also constituted 'Capital Raising Committee' of the Board of Directors to take a decision on type of offering and also for taking all necessary actions in connection with the offering.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.