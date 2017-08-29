Control Print: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. August 29, 2017 has inter-alia considered and approved the following:1)Raising funds by way of issue of Equity Shares/ Global Depository Receipts/ American Depository Receipts/ Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and/or such other securities.2)Change in designation of Mr. Shiva Kabra from Whole-time Director to Joint Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. August 30, 2017.3)To conduct Postal Ballot for obtaining the authority/approval of members of the Company for aforesaid purposes.The Board has also constituted 'Capital Raising Committee' of the Board of Directors to take a decision on type of offering and also for taking all necessary actions in connection with the offering.Source : BSE