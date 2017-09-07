Continental Chemicals: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to regulation 33 read with regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations ,2015 , we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board meeting held toady i.e. September 7, 2017 started at 1:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:00 P.M., approved the following:1. To Take on record the Quarterly Financial Results with Limited review report for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2017.2. To Appoint Mr. Amit Kumar as Chief Financial OfficerSource : BSE