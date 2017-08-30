Continental Chemicals' board meeting on September 7, 2017

A) The Board meeting will be held on Thursday, 07.09.2017 at the registered office of company for inter alia, considering and to take on record the unaudited Quarterly Results for the 1st Quarter ended on 30th June 2017.B) The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from 31.08.2017 to 9.09.2017 both the day including for the purpose of board meeting held on 07.09.2017 for approving and discussing the financial for the 1st Quarter ended on 30th June 2017.Source : BSE