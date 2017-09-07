Sep 07, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Continental Chemicals appoints as Amit Kumar CFO
In pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, We informed you that Mr. Amit Kumar has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company in the board meeting held on 7th September, 2017 with effect from 7.09.2017.
In pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, We informed you that Mr. Amit Kumar has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company in the board meeting held on 7th September, 2017 with effect from 7.09.2017.Source : BSE