Continental Chemicals' AGM on September 28, 2017

In pursuant to regulation regulations 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and other applicable laws, we wish to inform you that:a) The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company, A-7 Sector-7 Noida (Gautam Budh Nagar) U.P.- 201301.b) Notice of the AGM along with Annual Report 2016-17 are being sent to shareholders through email/ by post. The Shareholders, who have registered their e-mai ld, are being sent the above documents through email id, otherwise are being sent the above documents by post.c) We have provided the facility to vote by electronic means (e-voting) on all resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM to those members, who are holding share either in physical or in electronic form as on the cut- off date i.e. Thursday, 21.09.17. The remote e-voting will commence at 10.00 A.M. on Monday , 25.09.2017 and end at 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, 27.09.2017.Please find notice of 32nd AGM is attached herewith.Source : BSE