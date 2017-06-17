Jun 17, 2017 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Krishan Malhotra ceases to be director of Container Corporation
It is hereby informed that Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Raj Krishan Malhotra, Independent Director (DIN:07483272) ceased to be a director of CONCOR due to his sudden & untimely demise on 16.06.2017.
