Stocks
May 08, 2017 09:16 PM IST

Container Corp's board meeting on May 25, 2017

Pursuant of Listing Regulations, please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of CONCOR is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Pursuant of Listing Regulations, please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of CONCOR is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25.05.2017 to consider inter alia the approval of Audited Financial Results & Segment wise Revenue, Results & Capital Employed, for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further, in the said meeting, the Board may also consider declaration of Final Dividend, if any, subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is for your information and record please.Source : BSE

