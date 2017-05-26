May 26, 2017 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Container Corporation of India declared final dividend
Container Corporation of India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has declared a Final Dividend of Rs. 7.50 (75%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/ each, which is in addition to an interim dividend of Rs. 9.60 (96%) per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each already paid. The dividend declared is subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE