App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 26, 2017 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Container Corporation of India declared final dividend

Container Corporation of India has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has declared a Final Dividend of Rs 7.50 (75 percent) per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, which is in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 9.60 (96 percent) per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each already paid.

Container Corporation of India declared final dividend
Container Corporation of India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has declared a Final Dividend of Rs. 7.50 (75%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/ each, which is in addition to an interim dividend of Rs. 9.60 (96%) per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each already paid. The dividend declared is subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.