Sep 12, 2017 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Confidence Petroleum commissions new LPG bottling plant at Uluberia

We have commissioned new LPG bottling plant at Uluberia situated at Village Islampur, near Kolkata (West Bengal) and started providing bottling assistance to HPCL against their tender for five years at 24000 MT per annum.

Confidence Petroleum commissions new LPG bottling plant at Uluberia
1. We have commissioned new LPG BOTTLING PLANT AT ULUBERIA situated at Village Islampur, near Kolkata (West Bengal) and started providing bottling assistance to HPCL against their tender for FIVE YEARS @24000 MT PER ANNUM.

2. We have commissioned THREE NEW AUTO LPG DISPENSING STATIONS AT CHENNAI VIZ. i)C.T.H. Road, Pattabiram ii)Kodungaiyur Village Tondiarpet High Road and iii)Lord Doss Gretto Road, Saidapet.

3. With the inclusion of above three Auto LPG Dispensing Stations, now total 110 AUTO LPG DISPENSING STATIONS of Company are in operation across PAN INDIA.

You are requested to take the aforesaid information on record and upload the same on website.
Source : BSE
