Confidence Petroleum’s subsidiary commissions new unit to manufacture LPG Cylinders at Saoner, Nagpur

This is to inform you that, the wholly owned subsidiary Company of Confidence Petroleum India Limited i.e. Gas Point Bottling Private Limited has commissioned new unit to manufacture LPG Cylinders at Saoner near Nagpur with an installed capacity of 432000 cylinders p.a.And another wholly owned subsidiary Company Confidence Technologies Private Limited has commissioned new LPG Cylinder manufacturing plant with an installed capacity of 432000 cylinders p.a. at Saoner near Nagpur.Source : BSE