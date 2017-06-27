App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 27, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Confidence Petroleum’s subsidiary commissions new unit to manufacture LPG Cylinders at Saoner, Nagpur

This is to inform you that, the wholly owned subsidiary Company of Confidence Petroleum India Limited i.e. Gas Point Bottling Private Limited has commissioned new unit to manufacture LPG Cylinders at Saoner near Nagpur with an installed capacity of 432000 cylinders p.a

Confidence Petroleum’s subsidiary commissions new unit to manufacture LPG Cylinders at Saoner, Nagpur
This is to inform you that, the wholly owned subsidiary Company of Confidence Petroleum India Limited i.e. Gas Point Bottling Private Limited has commissioned new unit to manufacture LPG Cylinders at Saoner near Nagpur with an installed capacity of 432000 cylinders p.a.

And another wholly owned subsidiary Company Confidence Technologies Private Limited has commissioned new LPG Cylinder manufacturing plant with an installed capacity of 432000 cylinders p.a. at Saoner near Nagpur.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.