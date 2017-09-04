Confidence Petroleum: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform The Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on the 02ndSeptember, 2017 has approved the following:1. Annual Report for the 2016-17 containing the Directors' Report, Management Discussion & Analysis report, Corporate Governance report etc.2. Cost Audit report for the Financial Year 2016-173. Secretarial Audit report for the Financial Year 2016-174. The 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on the 29th September, 2017 at Gala No. 11-12, First Floor, Sita Estate, Vashi Naka, Mahul Road, Next to RCF Police Station , Chembur, Mumbai – 400074 at 01.00 p.m.5. Book closure date for the AGM fixed from 23/09/2017 to 29/09/2017 (both days inclusive)6. Approval of E-voting process for the ensuing AGM amongst other businessesSource : BSE