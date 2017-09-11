Sep 11, 2017 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Confidence Finance's board meeting on September 14, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14th September, 2017 to consider Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14th September, 2017 to consider Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE