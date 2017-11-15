Concrete Credit - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, November 13, 2017 which commenced at 11.30 A.M. and concluded at 2.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia, transacted the following items of the business:1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2017 as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS).2. Took note of the Limited Review Report issued by Chartered Accountant M/s. R.K. Tapadia & Co. for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE