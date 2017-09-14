Concord Drugs: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s.Concord Drugs Limited held on Thursday, 14.09.2017 at 01:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company at Survey No. 249, Brahmanapally Village, Hayatnagar Mandal - 501511,Telangana the following were considered and approved:1. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017. (Attached)2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2017. (Attached)Source : BSE