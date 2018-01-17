Compucom Software gets LoI worth Rs 32.99 cr

Compucom Software has been awarded letter of intent (LoI) by Rajasthan council of secondary education for supply and installation of computer systems, UPS and networking & electrification in 1172 government secondary/ senior secondary schools with 5 year on-site comprehensive warranty worth Rs 32.99 crore.
