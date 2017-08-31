Compucom Soft: Outcome of board meeting

Compucom Software Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 30, 2017, which concluded at 07.00 P.M., inter alia, has transacted following businesses:1.Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone financial resultsfor the quarter ended June 30, 20172.Fixed the date, time, place & agenda for the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held on Wednesday, the 27th day of September, 20174.3.The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, the 25th day of September, 2017 to Wednesday, the 27th day of September, 2017 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of Declaration of Dividend in Annual General Meeting.5.Approved the Board's Report for the financial year 2016-17.6.Considered and Recommend to the Shareholders the appointment of M/s Sapra & Co., Chartered Accountant as a Statutory Auditor.Source : BSE