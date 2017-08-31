App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 30, 2017 11:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Compucom Soft: Outcome of board meeting

Compucom Software has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 30, 2017,.

Compucom Soft: Outcome of board meeting
Compucom Software Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 30, 2017, which concluded at 07.00 P.M., inter alia, has transacted following businesses:
1.Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone financial resultsfor the quarter ended June 30, 2017
2.Fixed the date, time, place & agenda for the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held on Wednesday, the 27th day of September, 20174.
3.The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, the 25th day of September, 2017 to Wednesday, the 27th day of September, 2017 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of Declaration of Dividend in Annual General Meeting.
5.Approved the Board's Report for the financial year 2016-17.
6.Considered and Recommend to the Shareholders the appointment of M/s Sapra & Co., Chartered Accountant as a Statutory Auditor.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.