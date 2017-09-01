Sep 01, 2017 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Compucom Software's AGM on September 27, 2017
we hereby enclose the Notice of 23rd Annual General Meeting along with Annual Report, Proxy Form and Attendance Slip for your reference & record.
You are requested to take note of above and inform all concerned accordingly.
Thanking You,
For Compucom Software Limited
(Swati Jain)
Company Secretary
