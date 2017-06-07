App
Jun 06, 2017 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Compuage Info: Outcome of board meeting

This is inform you that the Board of Directors meeting of the Company was held today i.e. Tuesday, 6th June 2017.

Compuage Info: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (LODR ) Regulations, 2015, read with Policy on materiality of events, meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Tuesday, 6th June 2017 which commenced at 05.00 p.m. and concluded at 05.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company situated at D-601/602 & G-601/602, Lotus Corporate Park, Graham Firth Steel Compound, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East), Mumbai – 400 063,wherein the Board of Directors considered and recommended invitation and acceptance of Unsecured Corporate Fixed Deposits from Members and Public in accordance with the provisions of Sections 73 and 76 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Act') read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 via Postal Ballot for the said business.

Further, the Scheme of Deposits on which Members approval will be sought is enclosed herewith.

Kindly take the same on records and oblige.
Source : BSE

