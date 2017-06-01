Compuage Info's board meeting on June 06, 2017

Pursuant to Reg.29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby intimated that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 6th June 2017 at 5.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company , inter-alia, to consider invitation and acceptance of Corporate Fixed Deposits from Members and Public as per the provisions of Sec. 73 and 76 and other applicable, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.Further, with ref. to the Code of Conduct of the Company formed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect for all Directors, Employees and their immediate relatives and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the information becomes generally available.Kindly take the same on records and oblige.Source : BSE