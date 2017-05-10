Commercial Syn Bags: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir/Madam, We would like to inform you that in the 01/2017-18 Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 10th May, 2017, Shri Milind Mahajan (DIN: 00155762) has been appointed as an Additional Director under the category of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 10th May, 2017. We hereby submit the attached particulars as per requirement of Regulation 30(2) & Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE