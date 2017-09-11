App
Sep 11, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commercial Engineers' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th Day of September 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record Statement of Unaudited/Audited Results for the Quarter ended for the Financial Year 2017-18 ended on 30th June 2017.

Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

