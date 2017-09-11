Commercial Engineers' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th Day of September 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record Statement of Unaudited/Audited Results for the Quarter ended for the Financial Year 2017-18 ended on 30th June 2017.Further, as per the Code of Conduct of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 to regulate, monitor and report trading by its Employees and other Connected Persons, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for Specified Persons will remain closed from May 19, 2017 to June 1st, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE