May 17, 2017 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commercial Engineers' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 29th Day of May 2017, to consider, approve and take on record Statement of Unaudited/Audited Results for the Quarter/Year ended for the Financial Year 2016-17 ended on 31st March 2017.

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 29th Day of May 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record Statement of Unaudited/Audited Results for the Quarter/Year ended for the Financial Year 2016-17 ended on 31st March 2017. Further, as per the Code of Conduct of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 to regulate, monitor and report trading by its Employees and other Connected Persons, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for Specified Persons will remain closed from May 19, 2017 to June 1st, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

